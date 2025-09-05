Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Podcasts, Live Broadcasts to be Regulated,to be Licenced





Government has Presented a new Bill to Parliament for IBA to regulate all audio and video Podcasts, and all Live Broadcasts!





Government recently appointed former Post Editor and former PR Manager, Webster Malido as new Director General for the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA).





THE INDEPENDENT BROADCASTING AUTHORITY BILL, 2024







MEMORANDUM



The objects of this Bill are to provide for—

(a) the continuation of the Independent Broadcasting Authority;



(b) the facilitation of pluralism and diversity in the broadcasting industry;

(c) the regulation of broadcasting in the Republic;

(d) the regulation of the Public Service Broadcaster and State-Owned Broadcasters;



(e) the repeal and replacement of the Independent Broadcasting Authority Act, No. 17 of 2002; and

(f) matters connected with or incidental to the foregoing.





Mulilo D. Kabesha, SC

Attorney-General