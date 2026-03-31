BREAKING: Poland HUMILIATES Trump by bluntly rejecting his desperate plea for them to send their Patriot air defense system to the Middle East to help with his disastrous Iran War.





The White House is begging for someone, anyone to bail them out…



“Our Patriot batteries and their armaments are used to protect Polish airspace and NATO’s eastern flank. Nothing is changing in this regard, and we have no plans to move them anywhere!” Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote on X. “Our allies are well aware of and understand the importance of our tasks here. Poland’s security is an absolute priority.”





The Trump administration had requested the transfer of a Patriot system because Iranian drones, missiles, and rockets have repeatedly overwhelmed the defenses of Israel and the Gulf countries, decimating the expensive interceptor systems used to block such attacks. The U.S. and Gulf countries burned through 1,285 Patriot missiles in just the first 16 days of Trump’s illegal war.





“Poland should not grant approval for such matters,” said former Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak.



According to “a senior defense official from a NATO country” who spoke to Politico, Poland wasn’t the only country to which Trump came begging. The U.S. has asked all of its NATO allies to surrender Patriot batteries for redeployment in the Middle East as well as, supposedly, to Ukraine. That official claimed that the batteries were not intended for the Gulf, a minor point of distinction.





It’s of course unsurprising that Poland has no desire to risk its military equipment in the service of a pointless, bloody war of aggression being waged by the United States on behalf of Israel. The entire world now sees America as a deeply unstable, violent country that cannot be relied upon in any meaningful sense. European nations are now looking to bolster their military defenses, confident in the new reality: they can no longer trust the United States to protect them.



