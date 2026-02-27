Poland is escalating the Epstein investigation, and they’re not waiting on Washington.





Polish prosecutors have just formed a special investigative unit to examine allegations that minors in Poland were recruited into sexual exploitation as part of Jeffrey Epstein’s international network.





Officials say this may involve an organized criminal group operating between 2005 and 2018, including activity tied to Polish citizens and recruitment schemes that lured minors with false promises of modeling careers before exploiting them.





At the same time, Poland’s Justice Ministry has created a separate analytical task force to comb through the newly released U.S. Epstein files, more than 3 million documents, and is now seeking access to additional classified materials from American authorities.





Justice Minister Waldemar Żurek made the stakes clear: Poland intends to determine whether crimes occurred on its soil and whether Polish citizens were involved.





Prime Minister Donald Tusk has also indicated investigators will examine potential links between Epstein’s network and Russian intelligence.