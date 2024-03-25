Poland seeks answer from Russia after missile crosses its airspace

Poland asked Russia why one of its missiles went into Polish airspace during an attack on Ukraine. This made Poland send out F-16 fighter jets.

Poland asked Russia why one of its missiles ended up in Polish airspace during an attack on Ukraine. This made Poland send F-16 fighter jets into the sky.

Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles for the third time in four days, and the second time they targeted the capital city of Kyiv.

Serhiy Popko, the person in charge of Kyiv’s military administration, said that Russia used cruise missiles that were launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers. There was a warning in the city for over two hours as rockets came into Kyiv from the north in groups.

He said the attacks came from the Engels district in the Saratov region of Russia.

Preliminary data shows that no one was hurt and nothing was damaged in the capital, he said.

“We need to accept that the war is happening close to us and we are involved in the conflict between the West and Russia,” said Artur Bartkiewicz in the Rzeczpospolita newspaper on Sunday.

In 2022, two people from Poland died in an explosion from a missile. Western leaders said the deaths happened because a Ukrainian missile missed its target, but they also blamed Russia for starting the war and causing the need for Ukraine to defend itself with missiles.

Saturday night, in Sevastopol on the Crimean Peninsula, one person was killed and four others were hurt in a missile attack by Ukraine on the city controlled by Russia. Mikhail Razvozhaev shared on his Telegram page.