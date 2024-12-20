POLICE APPREHEND AGGRAVATED ROBBERY SUSPECT, RECOVER ITEMS



The Zambia Police Service in Livingstone has apprehended 19-year-old Joshua Njobvu in connection with the offenses of Aggravated Robbery and Burglary and Theft.



AGGRAVATED ROBBERY



The Police have been investigating the case of aggravated robbery that occurred on 29th November 2024 at around 21:00 hours near Mulwani Secondary School in Dambwa Central Compound of Livingstone District. Grianny Chifuwe, aged 39 years of More Light compound in Livingstone, reported that four unknown people whom he could identify if seen attacked and robbed him of his Tecno Spark 10 Smart phone valued at K1,999.00, a black wrist watch valued at K200.00, a black cap valued at K65.00, and hard cash money amounting to K682.00, bringing the total value of stolen items to K2,946.00.



The victim sustained a bruised forehead and complained of general body pains as fists, machetes, and whips were alleged to have been used in the act.



BURGLARY AND THEFT



The Police are also investigating the case of burglary and theft that occurred on 27th November 2024 at around 21:00hrs in Dambwa Central Livingstone district. Chrispine M. Mweenda, aged 50 years of DB Dambwa Central Compound, reported at Dambwa Central Police Post that his house was broken into by unknown persons whom he could identify if seen, who stole from therein a black 42 inch Samsung plasma TV valued at K7,000.00, a black LG sound bar valued at K2,500.00, a black and grey electric kettle valued at K1,200.00, an MTN mifi valued at K1,000.00, and two (02) white adapters valued at K300.00, bringing the total value of stolen items to K13,500.00. Entry and exit were gained by damaging the main door’s locking system.



In the course of investigations, police received information on 6th December 2024 indicating that the suspected criminals who were involved in the above-mentioned cases of Aggravated Robbery and Burglary and Theft were seen at Dambwa Site and Service in Livingstone.



Officers in the company of neighborhood watch members booked out to Dambwa Site and Service Extension Compound, where they found three suspects, one of them being Joshua Njobvu, aged 19 years of unknown house number in DSV Extension Livingstone. Upon seeing the police officers, two suspects fled away, whereas the said Joshua Ndhovu was apprehended as he attempted to also run away.



After being interviewed, he led the officers to his house, which he was sharing with the other two suspects who ran away. Upon searching the same house, the following items were recovered: three (03) machetes (pangas), a long knife, eight (08) knives, two (02) hammers, one (01) wheel spanner, one (01) hacksaw, one (01) chisel, one (01) small axe, five (05) assorted screw drives, one (01) long pair of scissors, seven (07) small phones, seventeen (17) assorted simcards, three (03) catapults, a 42-inch plasma TV, a Gotv decoder, one (01) black and grey electric kettle, AV cables, one (01) portable solar panel, one (01) black suitcase, an Xbox, and its play pads, and a ratchet.



As officers were loading the recovered properties in the vehicle, the suspect, who was handcuffed and sitting in the vehicle with one officer guarding him, jumped out and escaped whilst in handcuffs and ran towards the eastern direction heading towards Linda compound. The officers pursued him.



About 3 to 4 kilometers towards Maloni area, he was spotted and apprehended by concerned members of the community who descended on him and beat him as he was identified as one of the junkies that were terrorizing the community within Linda, Zambezi sawmills, and Nakatindi compounds. As the community members were beating him up, police arrived and managed to rescue and re-apprehend him somewhere near the railway overpass bridge area of Railways compound. The suspect was violent and he grabbed the firearm sling from one of the officers and in trying to grab it back, the buttstock of the firearm bearing serial number 05265 got broken. Eventually, he was subdued and taken to Dambwa Central Police Post where he was detained.



It was at this time that he started complaining about abdominal pains. A docket of escape from lawful custody was opened.



On 7th December 2024, one of the complainants in the reported cases positively identified his 42-inch Samsung plasma TV and a black and grey electric kettle. The complainant in the Aggravated Robbery case also identified the suspect to be one of those who attacked and robbed him of his personal effects.



On 12th December 2024, the suspect continued complaining of pain in his abdomen and private parts and he was taken to the Mahatma Ghandi Urban Clinic and was later referred to the Livingstone University Teaching Hospital where he underwent surgery and one of his testicles was extracted as it was severely inflamed.



As soon as he is discharged from hospital, he will be charged with all the offences he allegedly committed.



Meanwhile, efforts to apprehend the other suspects who fled from the officers have been intensified as investigations continue.



Issued by:



Mr. Auxensio Daka

Commissioner of Police – Southern Division