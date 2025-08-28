POLICE ARREST THREE IN ILLEGAL SURVEILLANCE SCANDAL TARGETING BUSINESSMAN ABEL NG’ANDU





Prominent Lusaka businessman and Managing Director of Ng’andu Consulting Limited, Abel Ng’andu, has fallen victim to a shocking case of illegal surveillance after three individuals allegedly conspired to secretly install cameras in his private lounge.





According to a police report from Woodlands Police Station, Mr. Ng’andu discovered that his fellow directors, David Mwale and Mumbuwa Liyungu, allegedly colluded with IT technician Micheal Likezo Munali to unlawfully place hidden cameras inside his private lounge at the company premises in Woodlands.



The incident, which occurred between 27th May and 17th July 2025, stemmed from an earlier contract in which Mr. Ng’andu instructed Munali to install CCTV cameras only in the corridors and outside the premises for security. However, in his absence, the trio is accused of going beyond those instructions by planting a camera in the lounge, where they allegedly recorded videos without his consent.





Suspicion arose when one of Mr. Ng’andu’s visitors noticed the device. After staff denied responsibility, he reported the matter to the police. Investigations led to the seizure of three mobile phones belonging to the suspects, which were handed over to the Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA) for forensic analysis.





The ZICTA report, released on 26th August, confirmed that the seized devices contained photos and videos of Mr. Ng’andu captured without his knowledge.

Mwale, Liyungu, and Munali have since been charged under Section 11(1)(a) of the Cyber Security Act for the prohibition of illegal devices and software. They remain in police custody as investigations continue.



By Andrew Mwansa

