Police called to Kanye West’s Yeezy HQ after a swastika is graffitied on the side of the building 

Police were called to Kanye West’s Yeezy HQ in Hollywood after a swastika was graffitied on the side of the building after the rapper’s vile antisemitic posts.

The photos were reportedly taken on Melrose Avenue, Hollywood, California, on March 23 at 7am.



The local who spotted the graffiti and took the photos said she was ‘shocked’ and got a ‘cold chill’.

A few hours after the symbol was spotted, a man tried to remove the swastika, and the police were called to the scene.

Hours later it was covered up with grey paint but the faded outline of the shape was still visible.

The building was bought by Kanye West in March 2023 and has largely been left empty while construction work takes place.

Recall the rapper recently faced backlash for antisemitic slurs he made on the social media website X.

Posting on the site, Kanye said ‘I love Hitler’ and ‘I’m a Nazi’ – resulting in him being dropped from his talent agency earlier this year.

The local – who wants to remain anonymous – said: ‘I got a chill down my spine as it is a big old swastika.

‘I am from the area, there is always a lot of graffiti as it is an artsy area, but I have never seen anything like this – it was very shocking.

‘We have seen Kanye a few times, when he first bought the building, he had a fashion show in there.’

Just last week Kanye fans were seen wearing swastika shirts in the line to audition for his revived Sunday Service in LA.

The disgraced rapper has praised Hitler and even sold merch featuring the symbol of the German Nazi Party and those ideals seem to be reflected in his supporters as one of the choir hopefuls sported a top with a swastika on it.

This came after the rapper posted another shock stream of posts, showcasing a new set of shirts and logos emblazoned with swastikas to his 33.3 million followers on the platform.