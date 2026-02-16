Police camp outside Tendai Biti’s offices

Police officers have reportedly camped outside the Milton Park, Harare offices of prominent lawyer and opposition figure Tendai Biti, raising fresh political tensions.

Biti, who leads the Constitutional Defenders Forum, has publicly stated that the group is preparing a series of actions aimed at stopping planned constitutional amendments, including efforts to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term of office.

The presence of police outside his offices comes at a time of heightened debate over the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 3) Bill, which seeks to add two years to Mnangagwa’s current term. The proposed changes have triggered sharp divisions between government supporters and critics, with civil society organisations vowing to mobilise against the move.

It was not immediately clear whether the police deployment was linked directly to the Constitutional Defenders Forum’s planned activities or part of broader security measures.

The situation underscores the growing political strain as the country enters a 90-day public consultation period on the proposed constitutional changes, with both sides bracing for what could become a heated national contest over the future of Zimbabwe’s leadership timeline.