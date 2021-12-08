POLICE CHARGE KAMPYONGO WITH 2015 AIRCRAFT STONING INCIDENT IN SHIWANG’ANDU…

warns and Cautions their Former Boss, Former Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo.

Police have Detained and recorded a Warn and Cautioned Statement from Former Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo for the offence of Endangering Safety Contrary to Section 8(f) of CAP 445 Safety of Civil Aviation Act of the laws of Zambia.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says Mr. Kampyongo with others are allegedly to have endangered the safety of an Aircraft and its Passengers.

He disclosed that this occurred on the 2nd January 2015 at Kalalatekwe School grounds in Shiwangandu District in Muchinga Province.

He said the Former Minister of Home Affairs is yet to be formerly charged and arrested at the place of commission of the offence.

In 2015, suspected PF cadres attacked a helicopter carrying the UPND campaign team in Shiwangandu.

In the helicopter were former first lady Maureen Mwanawasa,former deputy speaker of the National assembly, now Vice President Mutale Nalumango, Felix Mutati, now Minister of Technology and Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, and Patrick Mucheleka.

The helicopter was forced to fly to away while Shiwangandu residents who had gathered to attend the rally fled from the attacking PF cadres.

Insert: Mr. Stephen Kampyongo (L) and Arial shot of Suspected PF cadres on the ground awaiting to pounce of the Helicopter.(R)

Former Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo detained.

8th December,2021

RAE HAMOONGA

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE SPOKESPERSON