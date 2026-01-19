🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Police Clarify Presence at Makebi Zulu’s Residence, Reject Political Motive Claims





Police in Eastern Province have dismissed claims that this morning’s operation at the residence of outspoken lawyer and PF presidential hopeful Makebi Zulu was intended to intimidate or target him politically.





Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba has told Kalemba that officers were deployed to Mr Zulu’s home in Mambwe District purely as a preventive security measure, following intelligence reports that a large crowd had gathered at the premises in the early hours without police notification or authorisation.





According to Mr Mweemba, the police acted to protect both Mr Zulu and members of the public, stressing that there was no intention to arrest or harass anyone. He said the situation had been exaggerated and politicised by members of the Patriotic Front.





“They are just trying to politicise it. We did not go there to arrest him or his supporters. We went there to do our job, which is to protect,” Mr Mweemba said. “What do you do when about 300 people gather at someone’s residence unlawfully? No one had permission.”





The police chief added that Mr Zulu, as a legal practitioner, was well aware of the requirement to notify authorities when public gatherings are planned, especially when they involve large numbers of people. He said the absence of such notification prompted police intervention to prevent potential disorder or security risks.





Mr Mweemba emphasised that the Zambia Police Service remains non-partisan and does not involve itself in political processes, noting that its constitutional mandate is to preserve public order and protect citizens regardless of political affiliation.





The incident comes amid heightened political sensitivity within the PF, which is currently experiencing internal leadership wrangles and increased scrutiny of its presidential hopefuls. Early reports of a “raid” sparked concern among supporters and residents in Malambo area, with some interpreting the police presence as politically motivated before official clarification was issued.





As of now, police say no arrests were made and no property was searched or seized. The situation has since normalised, though the episode has added to an already tense political atmosphere as the 2026 election cycle intensifies.





Authorities have urged political actors and the public to avoid inflaming situations through premature or misleading narratives, particularly where security operations are concerned.



© The People’s Brief | Mwape Nthegwa