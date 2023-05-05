Police collected K609, 204 as admission of guilt fines during Labour Day Holiday

Police collected K609, 204 as admission of guilt fines during Labour DayHoliday

During this year’s Labour Day Holiday, a total number of 298 Road Traffic Accidents were recorded country-wide. 16 were fatal in which 27 persons were killed, 33 were recorded as serious injury road traffic accidents in which 62 persons were serious injured, 70 were recorded as slight injury road traffic accident in which 86 persons were slightly injured.

Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of RTAs with 151 followed by Copperbelt with 33, Southern Province recorded 31 while Central Province recorded 28 RTAs.

Eastern recorded 14, North-Western and Luapula recorded 10 accidents while Western had nine. Muchinga and Northern Provinces recorded seven and five accidents respectively.

179 RTAs were recorded as damage only accidents.

During the same period, Zambia Police Service collected a total amount of K609, 204.00 as Admission of Guilt fines.

Most of the accidents are attributed to excessive speed, cutting in and misjudging clearance distance.

Fyambe