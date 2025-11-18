Police deployed to PF Secretariat to prevent clashes, ensure safety and uphold constitutional duties.

Details

PRESS STATEMENT



SUBJECT: CLARIFICATION ON POLICE PRESENCE AT THE PATRIOTIC FRONT SECRETARIAT







November 17, 2025 – The Zambia Police Service wishes to provide an update and clarification regarding the police presence at the Patriotic Front (PF) Secretariat along Lumumba Road in Lusaka.



Following the incident that occurred on November 15, 2025, around 16:00 hours, in which two people were assaulted by some youths, police officers were deployed to the premises as a proactive measure aimed at ensuring community safety and security.





This decision was further necessitated by the continuous tensions and threats between the two rival PF camps concerning the control and occupation of the premises.





In view of these developments, police have moved in to prevent potential clashes, safeguard lives, and avert any acts of malicious damage to property.





This deployment is in line with our constitutional mandate under Article 193 (2) of the Constitution of Zambia, which obligates the Zambia Police Service to protect life and property, preserve peace, maintain law and order, and ensure the security of the people.





We therefore advise both parties to peacefully exhaust all legal remedies regarding the dispute, while the Zambia Police Service continues to monitor the situation to ensure the safety and security of the public.





Meanwhile, investigations into the incident of November 15, 2025, have been intensified. Efforts are underway to bring to book the suspects and masterminds involved. The Zambia Police Service will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the culprits face the full force of the law.





We therefore appeal to members of the public who may have information that could assist in these investigations to come forward and cooperate with law enforcement officers. Public support remains vital in enhancing community safety and promoting justice.





The public will be kept informed of all developments as the investigations progress.



Issued by:

Godfrey Chilabi

Public Relations Officer