POLICE DEPLOYED TO PROTECT LEVY MWANAWASA UNIVERSITY STUDENTS



Police officers have been deployed to patrol areas around PHI, Mtendere, Kalingalinga, and surrounding communities following concerns raised by Levy Mwanawasa University students over alleged criminal attacks.





Gender Division Permanent Secretary Mainga Kabika said the move is aimed at intensifying security to safeguard students.





She said the government will also relocate students into the old Levy Mwanawasa University offices, which will now be converted into boarding houses.





Ms. Kabika made the remarks when she, together with Resettlement Division Permanent Secretary Mervis Nkomesha and other stakeholders, accompanied police officers on patrol and inspections of boarding houses in the area last night.





Meanwhile, Ms. Nkomesha said government will enhance security measures in boarding houses to guarantee student safety.





National Council of Student Unions (NACOSU) Chairperson Michelo Chizombe described the alleged rape cases reported by female students as inhumane.





Levy Mwanawasa University Students Union President Brian Malambo thanked government for prioritizing the security of students.



ZNBC