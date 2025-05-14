POLICE DETAIN 22-YEAR-OLD JEREMIAH NKUNIKA ALLEGEDLY OVER COST OF LIVING POST IN WHATSAPP GROUP

YOUTH ARRESTED FOR POSTING CRYING EMOJIS IN WHATSAPP GROUP

By Barnabas Zulu | Lusaka



In what many are calling a bizarre development and a potential threat to freedom of expression, police in Lusaka have arrested a 22-year-old street vendor for posting crying emojis in a WhatsApp group.



Jeremiah Nkunika, a vendor at Photobank along Cairo Road, was reportedly picked up on Monday by two plainclothes officers after posting crying emojis and a brief caption in a group called Ichilenkalipa Zambia. His message simply read: “People are crying in the nation.”





That was enough, it seems, to trigger a reaction from authorities.



“He just posted crying emojis and said people are suffering,” said his father, Mr. Peter Nkunika, visibly puzzled. “Next thing we know, he’s been taken to Force Headquarters.”





According to Mr. Nkunika, his son was later transferred to Kabwata Police Station and has yet to be formally charged. “We’re still waiting to know what law he supposedly broke,” he added.



Credit:Daily Nation