Police dismayed over letter sent to Zimbabwe Embassy on ‘Why Me’s’ arrest





By Mubanga Mubanga



Zambia Police Service says it is dismayed by reports that a named law firm has written to the Zimbabwean Embassy alleging that Zambia Police officers abducted Francis Kapwepwe commonly known as ‘Why Me’.





Recently, lawyers representing Kapwepwe, Makebi Zulu advocates, wrote to the Zimbabwean government to know whether the Zambia Police Service was allowed to apprehend him in that country.



The lawyers are also reported to have written to Inspector General Police Graphael Musamba demanding that he should explain where he was being kept since his apprehension in Zimbabwe in June.





But, in a statement yesterday, Zambia Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that the apprehension of a suspect formed part of lawful evidence, which could only be adduced in the court of



