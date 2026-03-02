POLICE FORMALLY CHARGE AND ARREST DR. FRED M’MEMBE



March 2, 2026



The Zambia Police Service in Lusaka has formally charged and arrested Dr. Fred M’membe, aged 66, of Lusaka, with the offence of harassment and humiliation, contrary to Section 22(2)(a) and (b) of the Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025.





It is alleged that on February 26, 2026, in Lusaka, Dr. M’membe made statements during a radio programme on Kwithu FM, which was simultaneously streamed live on a Facebook page known as “Dr. M’membe.” The statements were allegedly vulgar and intended to humiliate the President of the Republic of Zambia and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Force, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.





Dr. M’membe remains in custody and is expected to appear in court soon





While the Zambia Police Service respects the constitutional right to freedom of expression, the Service wishes to remind members of the public that this right is subject to limitations, particularly where issues of public morality and the rights and reputations of others are concerned.





The Zambia Police Service reiterates its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that all citizens comply with the laws of the Republic of Zambia.





Further updates will be provided as the matter progresses.





Issued by:

Godfrey Chilabi

Public Relations Officer

Zambia Police Service