POLICE GUN DOWN SUSPECTED CRIMINAL

POLICE in Lusaka have gunned down one suspected criminal while another survived with gunshot wounds on the leg after the two parties engaged in an exchange of fire near Waterfall’s shopping Mall.

One of the two other suspects who managed to escape was apprehended after officers gave chase.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale says the suspects are alleged to have been behind a spate of Thefts from Motor Vehicles recently recorded by Police in Lusaka.

On May 19, 2023, Police officers conducted an intelligence led operation at the mall where three people were spotted attempting to break into a Toyota Prado around 18:00 hours.

Mwale says the suspects noticed that Police officers had seen them and immediately abandoned their activity and sped off using a Toyota Belta.

He tells Byta FM Zambia that officers gave chase in an attempt to stop the vehicle but the suspects started firing at the officers, after which an exchange of fire ensued.

Mwale says officers managed to deflate the tyres of the Toyota Belta, after which two suspects jumped out of the vehicle and started running away.

He says officers approached the vehicle and discovered that one of the suspects who occupied the back seat was in an unconscious state with gunshot wounds on his back while the driver was found with bullet wounds on his right leg.

