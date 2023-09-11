POLICE IG APPEARS IN COURT FOR DEFAMATION

….as Dr. M’membe reechoes that nobody is above the Law

Lusaka, Monday, September 11, 2023

The Matter in which Socialist Party President Dr Fred M’membe has dragged Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba to court for Defamation has failed to take off.

This is because there has been no consent from the Director of Public Prosecution to Prosecute.

The matter will therefore come up for mention on 15th September, 2023.

On August 8 this year, Mr Musamba held a Press briefing at Police headquarters where he allegedly did cause to be unlawfully published on various Social Media Platforms defamatory matter concerning Dr M’membe with the intent to defame Dr M’membe.

Among the utterances by the IG was that “Socialist Party Leader Dr Fred M’membe’s statements on various social media platforms are inciting peace loving Zambians into a civil disobedience.”

“Police will not sit and watch while an individual whose utterances are hell bent on accusing anarchy in the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Lusaka Magistrate Chrispine Hampungani has reprimanded Inspector General of Police over his absence when the matter first came up.

The silence in the court was extremely loud as the visibly nervous Police IG took to the stand.

One could hear the pin drop as the Police Chief could hardly be heard when responding to the reason for his absence.

“I consulted my advocate and was advised not to appear,” he said.

Mr Musamba has since been told to be present in the next sitting or send someone to explain.

And speaking when he left the Courts, Dr M’membe said nobody should be above the law or should have the right to defame others with impunity.

He said the police commanders are not there to do politics and defame others because it is wrong.