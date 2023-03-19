POLICE INSTITUTE INVESTIGATIONS: LANDLORD ALLEGEDLY DEFILES 8 YEAR OLD GIRL, SHOOTS HER TO SILENCE HER

POLICE have instituted investigations into a case where a landlord of Kuku Township in Lusaka is alleged to have shot an eight-year-old girl in her knee in order to silence her as he was defiling her in his house.

University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) has since extracted a bullet, which had been stuck in the girl’s right knee for 10 months after her mother’s landlord allegedly shot her when she started screaming.

The incident happened in May last year.

Zambia Police deputy spokesperson Godfrey Chilabi, UTH public relations manager Natalie Mashikolo and a relative of the victim confirmed the incident in separate interviews yesterday.

Mr Chilabi said officers at Kabwata Police Station received a report from UTH in which a named girl, aged eight and of Kuku Township, was found with a projectile suspected to be that of an AK47 rifle in her right knee after being operated on by doctors.

He said acting on the report, on March 12, 2023, police visited the victim at UTH and interviewed both the child and her mother, aged 38.

Mr Chilabi said the girl is believed to have been shot on an unknown date but in May 2022.

“Police investigations reveal that months ago, the girl was taken to United Church of Zambia (UCZ)’s St. Luke’s Clinic in Kuku for medical attention by her mother and that a referral to go to Chawama Level One Hospital was given but they never went there,” Mr Chilabi said.

Daily Mail