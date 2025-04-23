POLICE LAUNCH INVESTIGATION IN BREAK-IN AND THEFT AT ETG COMPANY



April 22, 2025-



Lusaka Central Police Station is investigating a case of breaking into a building and committing a felony therein, involving the theft of 1,500 x 50kg bags of Urea fertilizer and other farming inputs from a warehouse in Chinika Industrial Area.



The incident is believed to have occurred between 18:00 hours on April 20, 2025, and 06:00 hours on April 21, 2025, at Export Trading Group (ETG) Company.



The matter was reported to Chinika Police Post by the Warehouse Manager, Mr. Chetan Lyuvn, of Emmasdale, Lusaka, that unknown individuals stole the fertilizer and other items, the total value of which is yet to be established.



Preliminary investigations indicate that the warehouse and surrounding offices were properly secured the previous evening. However, upon reporting for work around 06:00 hours on April 21, 2025, it was discovered that the premises had been broken into and the mentioned items were missing.



Police have since visited the scene, but no recoveries have been made so far. A manhunt has been launched for the suspects believed to be on the run.



Godfrey Chilabi



Assistant Public Relations Officer