POLICE LAUNCH MANHUNT FOR MATERO TEACHER



…..accused of stéàling over K700,000 meant for GCE examination fees



Wednesday March 12, 2025



Police in Lusaka have launched a manhunt for Rev Elifas Banda, a teacher at Matero Boys Secondary School and cleric at the Reformed Church in Zambia, who is accused of stéàling K713, 600 meant for General Certificate of Education (GCE) examination fees.





Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has confirmed the development saying Matero Police Station received a report of théft by a public servant on March 10, 2025 at 15:11 hours from Given Munkanshi, aged 48, a Deputy Headteacher at Matero Boys Secondary School.



Mr Hamoonga explains that the report was made on behalf of the school regarding the théft of K713,600 cash, which was meant for payment to the Examination Council of Zambia for GCE candidates.





He adds that a Samsung mobile phone valued at K4,000, belonging to the school, was also st0len.



“The suspect has been identified as Mr. Elifas Banda, a teacher at the school and a Reverend at the Reformed Church of Zambia. The incident is believed to have occurred on March 7,2025 at an unknown time within Matero. Preliminary investigations have established that Mr. Banda, who serves as the school’s guidance teacher, was entrusted with collecting GCE examination fees from candidates for the 2025 examinations,” he narrated.





“On the night of March 7, 2025, between 22:00 and 23:00 hours, the suspect left home and proceeded to drop off his office keys with the night guard, instructing him to hand them over to his assistant, Ms. Rosette Mulambwa. However, the night guard instead opted to hand the keys to the Deputy Headteacher, who reported the matter.”





Mr Hamoonga further narrated that the suspect sent a text message to his assistant, confessing that he had left with the money in question.





The Police Spokesperson indicated that a docket of case has been opened, and investigations are underway.



SE