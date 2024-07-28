POLICE MUST BE COMMENDED FOR ACTING SWIFTLY TO ARREST GUNTILA MULEYA’S MURDER SUSPECTS – KALABA



Lusaka, July 28 – Citizens First would like to commend the Police for acting swiftly to arrest murder suspects in the untimely and tragic death of former IBA Director General, Mr. Guntila Muleya.



The arrest of suspects brings closure to speculation as to who was involved and we hope investigations will be expedited to establish the motive of carrying out such a gruesome and inhuman act on a defenceless citizen.



We would like to urge the Police to act decisively and leave no stone unturned to dispense justice and ensure there are no sacred cows in this despicable act of criminality.



In this vein, we would like to express our utmost shock and disbelief that Police officers who are supposed to be fighting crime, are the ones suspected to be getting hired to carry out an assassin’s job.



The revelations surrounding the murder of Mr. Muleya is a severe indictment on the Police Command that leaves a bitter taste in the mouth of every citizen as we don’t know if we should be trusting Police men or be running away from them.



We appeal to the Inspector General of Police to take this matter seriously and conduct an audit to weed out criminal elements from the Police service.



Further, we urge members of the public to depoliticize this criminal act and allow the Police to do a professional job and ensure they restore public confidence and trust in the tainted image of the Police service.



To the Commander in Chief, President Hakainde Hichilema, we urge you to act decisively and not allow this level of thuggery and criminality to be happening under your watch. We expect nothing less than heads rolling unlike the mockery reshuffles the nation is being subjected to at the height of grand corruption scandals involving ministers.



Lastly, we expect the same speed and haste employed by the Police in this arrest, to also be used in bringing to book those who were involved in the abduction of Petauke Central Member of Parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda.



Issued by:

Harry Kalaba

Citizens First President

Member of the United Kwacha Alliance