POLICE NAB TWO OVER FERTILIZER THEFT, RECOVER 366 BAGS



The FOX Newspaper



LUSAKA | April 24, 2025 – Police in Lusaka have arrested two men and recovered 366 bags of Urea fertilizer following a break-in at the Export Trading Group (ETG) warehouse in the Chinika Industrial Area.



According to Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi, the incident happened between 18:00 hours on April 20 and 06:00 hours on April 21, 2025. Thieves broke into the warehouse and made off with bags of fertilizer like they were loading maize for a family harvest.



After receiving a tip-off, police moved in and arrested Sydney Muma, aged 47, of Kanyama Compound. He is believed to have driven the loot using a white MAN truck, registration BAR 6490.



Chilabi said that during interrogation, Muma led officers to Mumbwa, where the fertilizer had been delivered.



In Mumbwa, police arrested the second suspect, Andrew Hamunji, aged 38, a local businessman known for agro dealings. Officers found him in possession of 366 bags of Urea fertilizer, all packed in ETG-branded sacks.



The truck used in the transportation has since been impounded and both suspects are in custody. Police say investigations are still ongoing.