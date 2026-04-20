Police Officer Denies Payout Link in Chatunga Mugabe Shooting Drama

A South African police officer denied claims of arranging a financial settlement. The case involves Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, Tobias Matonhodze, and Sipho Mahlangu.

Colonel CJ Raj testified at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Friday. He strongly rejected involvement in any agreement or payment. He said no settlement occurred between the accused and the complainant.

However, Mugabe’s defence team argued otherwise. They claimed compensation was paid with the colonel’s knowledge. They said both families approached the complainant.

Colonel Raj dismissed these claims during testimony. He also confirmed that police are still searching for the firearm.

“Based on the attempted murder, a firearm was used to commit this crime; we are still looking for this firearm,” Raj said.

Furthermore, he criticised the accused for their conduct. He stated they refused to help trace the weapon. He added they had “shown no remorse” despite being present.

Legal Pressure Mounts on Accused

Meanwhile, the case continues to carry serious legal consequences. Mugabe admitted being in South Africa illegally. He also admitted pointing a firearm during the incident. However, his defence claims it was a “toy gun”.

In contrast, Matonhodze pleaded guilty to serious charges. These include attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The charges stem from a February shooting in Hyde Park, Johannesburg. Sipho Mahlangu, a security guard, was shot twice in the back. Although both men were present, only Matonhodze admitted to shooting.

Defence Pushes for Financial Resolution

Meanwhile, defence lawyers proposed a financial settlement. They aim to secure the accused’s return to Zimbabwe. Defence lawyer Laurence Hodes argued for a fine instead of harsher penalties.

“Should this court be inclined to impose a fine, albeit a hefty fine… both accused are in a position to pay as they have the money set aside,” Hodes argued.

He said this approach would bring “finality” to the case. He suggested payment could occur over the weekend. He added travel to Zimbabwe could be arranged by Monday.

Additionally, lawyer Sinenhlanhla Mnguni defended Matonhodze’s plea. He rejected claims that Matonhodze was protecting Mugabe.

“Ultimately, the parties are at liberty to plead to the charges put to them, and those pleas are entered freely and voluntarily by each accused,” Mnguni said.