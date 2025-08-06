police officer gun down his ex-girlfriend and her friend before committing su!cide

Two friends, Lisakhanya Labi, 21, and Monalisa Ojoni, 20, who were shot d3ad by a police officer have been laid to rest last weekend in South Africa.

The off-duty police officer Godfrey Tholane Seleke, 31, shot and k!lled his ex-girlfriend Lisakhanya and her friend before taking his own life in what authorities are calling a domestic dispute turned d3adly.

Advocacy group, Women For Change, in a statement on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 said the incident occurred in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape

On the evening of July 18, 2025, Seleke arrived at the residence of his ex-girlfriend in Central.

Witnesses reported that Seleke, who had been struggling to accept the end of their relationship, opened fire, k!lling Labi and Ojoni on the spot.

He then turned the gun on himself, dying shortly afterward from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The brutal incident sent shockwaves through the Bay, with residents expressing anger, fear, and disbelief that a law enforcement officer could commit such a heinous act.

Community leader Thando Mbeki stated, “This is a betrayal of the worst kind. We demand accountability and urgent reforms to prevent such tragedies from happening again.”

Authorities confirmed that Seleke and Labi had been in a relationship, which she recently ended.

Witnesses revealed that Seleke had grown increasingly possessive and emotionally unstable, refusing to accept the breakup. Despite his erratic behavior, no formal complaints had been filed against him before the shooting.

Colleagues described him as having been “volatile” in recent weeks, raising concerns about whether warning signs were overlooked. The fact that he used his service weapon in the attack has intensified scrutiny over firearm control within the police force.

Domestic violence experts warn that this case is not an isolated incident but part of South Africa’s ongoing epidemic of gender-based violence (GBV).