Police Officer Nabbed in Chipata Over K600,000 Bank Robbery

Police Officer Nabbed in Chipata Over K600,000 Robbery



A Lusaka‑based police officer who has been on the wanted list in connection with a K600,000 robbery has been apprehended in Chipata, Eastern Province.





The suspect, Emmanuel Mpatso Tembo, 33, is alleged to have staged the robbery at the Zanaco Civic Centre branch in Lusaka on 15th September last year.





Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba said Tembo was deployed to operate from the same bank and later moved between the Copperbelt, Lusaka, and Eastern Province.



Mr. Mweemba explained that the suspect was being trailed by officers from the anti‑robbery squad, leading to his arrest yesterday in Ncheka area, Kapata compound.





He said Tembo attempted to flee after spotting the officers but was swiftly apprehended.



Mr. Mweemba has since warned police officers to refrain from criminal activities.



-ZNBC