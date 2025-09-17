Police officer on the run after robbing Zanaco’s Civic Centre Branch of K622,483

A Lusaka police officer constable Emmanuel Tembo, aged 35, has gone on the run after robbing Zanaco’s Civic Centre Branch of K622,483.





Tembo, armed with his AK47, grabbed the cash from the bank’s bulk room just as the branch was closing and fled, leaving staff and guards stunned.



Later, a taxi driver from Shimabala reported being asked to deliver a suspicious bag to a “police officer Mtonga”. Inside the bag, the police later found Tembo’s AK 47 rifle, thirty rounds of ammunition, a full police uniform, however the cash was absent.





Authorities have since opened a case of theft by public servant and launched a manhunt for the fugitive officer.



©️ Zambia Reports | September 17th, 2025.