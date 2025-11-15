Police planning to Arrest Hon. Binwell Mpundu and other  Opposition Personalities – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Planning to Arrest Hon. Binwell Mpundu and other Opposition Personalities



Last week, academic and political commentator, Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa revealed a plot being perpetrated by State House and the UPND.





“…a strategy of trying to win support in urban areas where Hichilema has grown extremely unpopular, some officials in government have resolved to be setting ablaze a number of markets in opposition strongholds, mainly the Copperbelt and Lusaka, so that they can later be giving handouts to the victims as a show of care from the presidency, whose leader the marketers should thereafter vote for! In fact, the implementation of this strategy is already underway”.





We have since seen the burning of Chiwempala Market in Chingola and now Chamboli Market in Kitwe.



When President Hichilema travelled to Chingola to hand over the K10million he intended to donate to marketeers that were affected bybthe fire, he was booed, stoned and evacuated to safety.





He had forgotten that Chingola is burning with other serious complaints such as the displacement of small-scale miners.

The embarrassment from the sage has made State House and the UPND panic and as stated by Sishuwa, now the criminal elements behind the saga want to blame the Opposition for the stoning…by carders gathered and transported by themselves.





They have targeted senior leaders of the Opposition in the district but so far investigations show that none were invopved.





But for some unkown reasons, they have targeted Nkana member of parliament and Leader of the Movement for Good Governance #ICHABAICHE Hon. Binwell Mpundu for arrest.





His role in organising young people for next year’s election, who will form the majority of voters, has unsettled them.





So they are looking for any flimsy reason to take him away from the political scene. Now they want to use the incident in Chingola to concoct trumped up charges.