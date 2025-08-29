POLICE PRESS STATEMENT: FIRE INCIDENT INVOLVING A POWER TOOLS PUBLIC SERVICE BUS.



August 29,2025



Kabangwe Traffic Police received a case of fire involving a public service bus which occurred today, August 29, 2025 at about 04:00 hours, along the Great North Road opposite Goodman Hardware in Kabangwe area.





Involved was Bellington Mwape, aged 38 of Zanimuone area, who was driving a Zhongtong bus registration number AIB 8569, the property of Power Tools Company

.



Brief facts are that the driver was moving from Intercity Bus Terminus, Lusaka, to Kitwe with an undisclosed number of passengers on board. Upon reaching opposite Chaisa Compound along Great North Road, the driver smelt a strange smell and saw smoke coming from the engine. He immediately stopped the bus at Chaisa Bus Stop to inspect the fault and instructed all passengers to disembark for their safety.





Thereafter, as he proceeded towards the garage to have the vehicle attended to, the bus suddenly caught fire due to a suspected mechanical fault involving burning airbags. The driver jumped off the moving bus, which later rolled to the eastern side of the road and was completely gutted by fire.





No injuries have been reported, and all passengers were evacuated safely. The Zambia Police Service commends the driver for his alertness and quick action in ensuring that all passengers were out of danger before the fire engulfed the vehicle.





Investigations into the exact cause of the fire are underway.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER