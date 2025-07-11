POLICE PROBE CHINESE MAN FOR FONDLING MARRIED WOMAN’S BREASTS



POLICE in Sinazongwe’s Sinazeze area are investigating a Chinese national for indecent assault after he allegedly groped a married woman’s breasts.





It is alleged that the Chinese national, identified only as Mr Liu, who works for China-Geo Construction Company, said he was “just checking” when confronted over the incident.





Southern Province Deputy Commanding Officer Moono Namalongo confirmed the incident, which was reported to Sinazeze Police Post on Wednesday, July 9, at around 09:15 hours by a 28-year-old woman from Siapaka Village under Sinazongwe Chiefdom.





“The incident is reported to have occurred on an unknown date in April 2025 at around 08:00 hours at Sikalamba Bridge in Sinazongwe District”.



News Diggers