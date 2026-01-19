POLICE RAID MAKEBI ZULU’S MALAMBO RESIDENCE



Police officers in Mambwe District, Eastern Province, have this morning raided the residence of Patriotic Front (PF) presidential hopeful Makebi Zulu in Malambo area.





Zulu, who is currently on a visit to his home village in Malambo, was reportedly caught by surprise after discovering a heavy police presence surrounding his house in the early hours of today.





Eyewitnesses say several police officers cordoned off the area as the operation unfolded, drawing the attention of local residents.





Meanwhile, hundreds of Malambo residents and supporters have since gathered at the scene, expressing concern and demanding clarity over the operation.





The situation remains tense as authorities are yet to issue an official statement regarding the purpose of the raid.



More details to follow as the story develops.