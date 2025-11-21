POLICE REFUSE SOCIALIST PARTY TO HOLD POLITICAL RALLY IN MUFULIRA



THE Zambia Police in Chingola has denied the Socialist Party to hold a public rally in Mufulira.





The Socialist Party district leadership notified the Police of their intention to hold a public rally at Red Star Grounds on Saturday 22nd November 2025.





“ There is national security concerns in the country resulting from what happened in Chingola when the Republican President His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema visited the area”





However the Police, in the last two weeks have allowed the UPND to stage marches and rallies addressed by Chipoka Mulenga, Elisha Matambo and Paul Kabuswe in Chingola and Chililabombwe.