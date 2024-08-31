POLICE REPORT OF ROAD ACCIDENT INVOLVING CHIEF JUSTICE MUMBA MALILA



SERIOUS ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT ALONG INDEPENDENCE AVENUE



August 30,2024



The Zambia Police Service, Longacres Traffic attended to a serious Road Traffic Accident (RTA) that occurred on August 30, 2024, at approximately 19:00 hours along Independence Avenue, opposite the Civic Centre Bus Stop.



The accident involved multiple vehicles and resulted in serious injuries and significant damage:



Vehicle 1:

Driver: Leonard Ziamini, aged 27, of Mtendere Compound.

Vehicle: Toyota Hiace, Registration Number BAP 6267.

Details: The vehicle was parked facing east at the bus stop. Damages include the rear left fender, tail light on the right side, and rear right suspension.



Vehicle 2:

Driver: M/Moonga Masauso, aged 44, of House Number B32, Site and Service, Kafue.

Vehicle: Toyota Hilux, Registration Number BAK 2982 ZM, property of the Ministry of Agriculture.

Details: The vehicle was also parked facing east at the bus stop. Damages include the rear right tail light, tailgate, and rear bumper.

Vehicle 3:

Driver: Newton Njovu, age and residence unknown.

Vehicle: Mercedes Benz, Registration Number GRZ 1.



Details: Njovu sustained serious injuries and is currently admitted to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH). The vehicle was traveling from east to west and sustained extensive damages.

Passenger: Honourable Chief Justice Dr Mumba Malila State Counsel,who sustained a cut on the forehead, left eye, and left leg. He was rushed to UTH for medical treatment.

Vehicle 4:

Driver: Unidentified male adult, age and residence unknown.

Vehicle: BMW, Registration Number BAP 3706.



Details: The vehicle was traveling from west to east. The front of the vehicle was extensively damaged.

Accident Summary: The accident occurred when the driver of the BMW, traveling at excessive speed, lost control of the vehicle. The BMW veered off the road, went over the pavement on the right side, and collided with the GRZ 1 vehicle, which was coming from the opposite direction. The impact further caused the BMW to hit the parked Toyota Hilux and Toyota Hiace at the bus stop.



Police Response: The Zambia Police Service is conducting a full investigation into this incident. The public is urged to exercise caution and adhere to speed limits to prevent such unfortunate accidents. Further updates will be provided as investigations continue.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER