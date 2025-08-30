Police Sergeant Guns Down Wife, Wounds Kids and Mother-in-Law in Deadly Shooting Spree

A police sergeant gunned down his wife and wounded four others, including two children, in Brakpan, Ekurhuleni.

He later fled the scene and turned the gun on himself when police tracked him to Secunda, Mpumalanga.

Confrontation After Protection Order

According to Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokeswoman Lizzy Suping, the tragedy began shortly after the officer was informed by his station commander that a protection order had been issued against him.

He was also instructed to surrender his service firearm.

“But instead of handing it in, the sergeant allegedly followed his wife to her parents’ home, opened fire and fatally shot her. Two children aged 13 and 15, her mother and their domestic worker were also wounded,” Suping confirmed.

Trail of Carnage in Family Home

The sergeant stormed the residence, leaving behind a gruesome scene.

Officers later recovered 15 spent cartridges, bullet fragments, and petrol bottles inside the home — evidence of the violent outburst that shattered the family.

Final Moments in Secunda

After fleeing the scene, the gunman was tracked to Secunda, Mpumalanga. Police surrounded him, but before he could be arrested, he allegedly turned the weapon on himself, ending the manhunt in another act of violence.

Community in Shock

The shooting has sent shockwaves across Brakpan, with residents reeling from the scale of the tragedy. The investigation now falls under Ipid, which will probe both the officer’s conduct and how the matter was handled after the protection order was issued.