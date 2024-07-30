POLICE SERVICE CLEAN-UP TO BE CONDUCTED FOLLOWING MURDER OF MULEYA



Home Affairs Minister, JACK MWIIMBU says a comprehensive clean up will be undertaken in the Police service remove unsuitable officers.



This comes after three police officers were implicated in the murder of Independent Broadcasting Authority -IBA- Director-General, GUNTILA MULEYA.



Mr. MWIIMBU says the murder of Mr. MULEYA is being investigated thoroughly and that any police officer involved will have to face the law.



Speaking at a briefing in Lusaka today, Mr MWIIMBU has vowed to rid the police service of criminal elements working with the public.



Mr MWIIMBU has assured the public that government is taking swift action to investigate the shooting and to hold accountable any officers implicated.

SECURITY WINGS TO ADDRESS EXPLOITATIVE PRACTICES IN THE SALE OF ZNS MEALIE MEAL



Monze, 29 July 2024 — The Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Hon. Jack Mwiimbu, MP has issued a directive to the District Joint Operations Committee (DJOC), which includes the Police, Intelligence Service, and other security wings in Monze and surrounding districts, to restore order in the sale of Zambia National Service (ZNS) mealie meal.



Minister Mwiimbu highlighted the long-standing exploitation of Monze residents and those from nearby areas, who have been subjected to exorbitant prices on government-subsidized mealie meal. He emphasized the urgent need to identify and prosecute the offenders responsible for these price hikes, ensuring they face the full extent of the law. “Residents of Monze and the surrounding areas have suffered for far too long due to inflated prices on essential commodities. This exploitation must come to an end,” he stated.



The Minister reiterated that the standing instruction mandates that mealie meal prices should not exceed K190 for roller meal and K230 for breakfast meal. He underscored that the Presidential directive on this matter is in full effect, and suppliers of ZNS mealie meal are required to adhere to the recommended prices.”The trend of hiking prices must be stopped forthwith, and the culprits must face the full force of the law,” he asserted.



Expressing his disappointment, Mr. Mwiimbu pointed out that Monze is experiencing a deliberate shortage of mealie meal due to unscrupulous businesses diverting the commodity to distant districts, thereby disadvantaging the local population.



Mr. Mwiimbu who is also the Monze Central Constituency Member of Parliament further revealed that some of the mealie meal is being smuggled out of the country, despite it being intended for residents of Monze and surrounding areas.



The Minister has called on members of the public to report any instances of ZNS mealie meal being sold at inflated prices to the relevant authorities, ensuring that swift action is taken against those responsible. “I appeal to the public to report to the relevant authorities anyone found selling ZNS mealie meal at exorbitant prices. We must work together to ensure that action is taken against those who exploit our citizens,” he emphasized.



The Minister highlighted that the government remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting the interests of its citizens and ensuring fair access to essential commodities.



Hon. Jack J. Mwiimbu SC, MP.

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security