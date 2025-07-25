POLICE SHOULD PURSUE CHABINGA, MINISTER OVER LEAKED AUDIO, NOT ME – EMMANUEL MWAMBA

POLICE SHOULD PURSUE CHABINGA, MINISTER OVER LEAKED AUDIO, NOT ME – MWAMBA
PF faction Information and Publicity Chairperson Emmanuel Mwamba says law enforcement agencies must focus on the content of the leaked audio, purportedly featuring Robert Chabinga and Doreen Mwamba, and not him.
And Mwamba says Chabinga’s proximity to President Hakainde Hichilema reveals the President’s character flaw, because Chabinga is a loudmouth who cannot maintain confidentiality.
On Sunday, a recording went viral, first shared by Mwamba, featuring a voice believed to be that of PF faction acting president Robert Chabinga in conversation with another voice believed to be that of Community Development Minister Doreen Mwamba.
In the audio, Chabinga was explaining how he was sent on a “special assignment” to influence a South African judge to rule in favour of the Zambian government.
News Diggers
Why are you afraid if you have not played any part in the said and so called leaked audio piece. After all you are in a foreign country. Why should you get worried and be afraid if you are not a buffoon like others in that definition and category. Don’t let’s believe and associate to you the saying, “The quilt are are afraid.”
The police should follow all involved, they have to verify its authenticity, that’ where Mr. Mwamba comes in.
Has the police reached out to him wherever he is…
Why is he scared…
What beats Logic is How Emmanuel was the First Man in Earth to have the Leaked Conversation…
It all smells there Plan B and it will Lamentably Fail…
On Earth…