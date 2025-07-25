POLICE SHOULD PURSUE CHABINGA, MINISTER OVER LEAKED AUDIO, NOT ME – EMMANUEL MWAMBA

POLICE SHOULD PURSUE CHABINGA, MINISTER OVER LEAKED AUDIO, NOT ME – MWAMBA



PF faction Information and Publicity Chairperson Emmanuel Mwamba says law enforcement agencies must focus on the content of the leaked audio, purportedly featuring Robert Chabinga and Doreen Mwamba, and not him.



And Mwamba says Chabinga’s proximity to President Hakainde Hichilema reveals the President’s character flaw, because Chabinga is a loudmouth who cannot maintain confidentiality.





On Sunday, a recording went viral, first shared by Mwamba, featuring a voice believed to be that of PF faction acting president Robert Chabinga in conversation with another voice believed to be that of Community Development Minister Doreen Mwamba.





In the audio, Chabinga was explaining how he was sent on a “special assignment” to influence a South African judge to rule in favour of the Zambian government.



News Diggers