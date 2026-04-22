Police sleeping over failure to investigate Sishuwa for calling people ‘Zambezi region’ – Paul Moonga

‎Police sleeping over failure to investigate Sishuwa for calling people ‘Zambezi region’ – Moonga



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‎UPND Lusaka provincial trustee Paul Moonga says the police are sleeping for failing to launch investigations against historian Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa for categorising the country into Zambezi and Chambishi regions.



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‎Commenting on the analysis by Dr Sishuwa’s that the recent delimitation resulting in 70 new constituencies had given the Zambezi region an inbuilt advantage against the other regions of the country, Moonga said he wanted Sishuwa to tell him how all of a sudden he hailed from the Zambezi region as someone who comes from Southern Province.



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‎He said it should not be allowed for any Zambian to wake up one day and design Zambians where they

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‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/police-sleeping-over-failure-to-investigate-sishuwa-for-calling-people-zambezi-region-moonga/

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