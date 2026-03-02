POLICE STORM OPPOSITION OFFICE MADHUKU HURT IN CHAOS

Lovemore Madhuku, leader of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA), was reportedly injured after members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police allegedly descended on his offices along Herbert Chitepo Avenue in Harare on Monday morning.





According to party officials, the dramatic incident unfolded while senior members were holding a meeting. Witnesses claim police officers moved in, rounding up attendees before violence erupted, leaving Madhuku and several supporters hurt.





The injured opposition leader and other party members were later rushed to a local clinic for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.





NCA spokesperson Madock Chivasa confirmed the confrontation, alleging that police “attacked our members, including our leader Professor Madhuku.”





Authorities had not yet issued an official statement at the time of going to print.



Pictures @ The Harare Times