Police Suspect Murd£r- Su!c!de In Rockview Students’ Death

CURRENT UPDATE.

Police investigate death of two University students!

Two people only identified as George Mumbi aged 24 of kasama District and Hilda Bupe Mumba aged 21 of Luanshya District both students at Rockview University in Lusaka died in what the Police suapect to be a Murder and a Suicide case.

The two students were found unconscious in a room at Green Grass Lodges Boarding house in Lusaka and were rushed to Matero Level One Hospital where they were both pronounced dead.

The incident is reported to have occurred between 08:00 hours and 15:00 hours on September 6, 2023 but Police received the report

of the incident around 15:45 hours and rushed to the scene at the Boarding house located along Mungule Road in 10 miles area.

Initial investigations revealed the two students were in a relationship and recently the female student was suspecting her boyfriend of being in another relationship with unknown female at the Boarding house.

According to the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage, the female student was seen going to the room of the male student where she was seen knocking but got no response. They later met outside and both went into the male’s room.

Around 08:00 hours, the male student was seen exiting his room and locking it and later left the premises of the Boarding house. A while later, he emerged with a parcel in one hand and jumped over the wire fence into the premises of the Boarding house and went back into the room.

After a while, a caretaker and other students alleged that they heard screams calling for help coming from the room. The Caretaker and other students managed to force the door open and the female student was found laying unconsciously on one of the beds while the male student was battling for his life in the bathroom with an unknown white substance poured and smelling within the room.

They were rushed to Matero Level One Hospital where they were both pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police observed that the female student sustained bruises around the neck and a cut on the left leg while the male student’s body was intact. A cup suspected to have been used to take the unknown substance and a pillow with vomits on it were picked to assist with further investigations.

The two bodies were deposited in the University Teaching Hospitals mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Police have opened an inquiry file into the incident.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer

C:N