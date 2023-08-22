POLICE TO ARREST AND DETAIN M’MEMBE FOR SERENJE GUN CASE TODAY



By Fox Reporter

SOCIALIST Party president Fred M’membe will be arrested today for an alleged offence of discharging a firearm in Serenje District during a violent by-election last year.

Dr. M’membe is scheduled to appear at 10:00hrs at Ibex Hill Police Station for questioning.

He says some officers have reliably informed him that upon arrival, he will be transferred to Central Province where he will formally be arrested, charged and detained over the Serenje incident.

In a post on his Facebook page, Dr. M’membe discloses that the so-called interrogation which the Police have summoned him over is nothing but a false display.

“We have been reliably informed that Mr Hakainde Hichilema has ordered the Zambia Police to arrest, charge and detain me over the shooting in the air to push back UPND cadres who had attacked our ECZ authorised and scheduled campaign meeting during a ward by-election in Serenje some four months ago,” Dr. M’membe stated.

“They have hatched a plan to invite me to Ibex Hill Police station, whose location they believe is more isolated than Woodlands Police station or the Zambia Police Service headquarters to prevent my supporters and sympathisers from gathering for solidarity and support, like they did the last time I was arrested and detained at Woodlands Police station.

“Ever since the incident occurred about four months ago, the Police have failed to find something on me and subsequently arrest and charge me given that there hasn’t been any basis to justify such an action,” he stated.

Dr. M’membe said the actions by Police is due to excessive pressure from President Hakainde Hichilema.

He further questioned why the Head of State is he so afraid of criticism.

“But due to excessive pressure from Mr Hichilema who had found me wanting immediately the incident happened and made prouncements to that effect, the Police command will today (Saturday) dispatch a team to Choma to get a statement from a UPND cadre they claim was injured on the head after I fired in the air to scare the UPND attackers.

“These desperate manoeuvres by Mr Hichilema and his league illustrate the shrinking of civic space; lack of rule of law and the rise in political repression in the country today. It’s obvious that Mr Hichilema is resolved to crack down on criticism and decimate the opposition political parties in this country,” Dr. M’membe stated.

The Socialist Party Leader pledged his resolve in defense of multiparty democracy.

“The Zambian people shall not allow it. Trumped-up charges or not against us; we are resolved to thwart his plans to make this country a sham multiparty democracy. Why is Mr Hichilema so narrow-minded? Why is he so delicate? Why is he so afraid of criticism? Why does he want to be idolised?

“Let Mr Hichilema know that the new Zambia he envisions, where he is more or less like an emperor or sovereign, and the citizens, his subjects to be governed by decree, will never happen. Some of us were direct participants in the efforts to return Zambia to a multiparty political dispensation and we shall never allow him to dim the light of multiparty democracy Zambia has enjoyed for the last 32 years now. We are ready for him!”