Police to give black family detained at gunpoint $1.9 million

A black mom and her four kids who were threatened by police in Colorado will get $1. 9m (Â£15m) as a result of the settlement.

In 2020, Brittney Gilliam and her family were unfairly stopped in a parking lot. Brittney was with her six-year-old daughter, nieces aged 14 and 17, and her 12-year-old sister.

The event, which was recorded on video, made a lot of people very angry.

Ms Gilliam took legal action against the officers, claiming they were deeply rooted in racism.

The police in Aurora, Colorado, thought they saw Ms. Gilliam’s car being stolen. They were trained to do a risky stop.

They said sorry for what happened and offered to pay for therapy for the kids.

On the day Ms. Gilliam and the girls got arrested, they went to a nail salon but it was closed so they went back to their car.

The police officers came close to the car with their guns ready, while the family was getting in.

On social media, people posted videos showing Ms Gilliam and the four girls lying on the ground in a parking lot.

Ms Gilliam, her 12-year-old sister, and her 17-year-old niece had their hands tied with handcuffs.

The kids are crying and calling for their mom while people ask the police about what happened.

Are your kids okay after that. When someone points a gun at them and makes them lie on the ground. “Even a six-year-old,” Ms. Gilliam said to CBS shortly after.

The police said that the car’s license plate matched the number of a stolen vehicle from a different state.

The police chief, Vanessa Wilson, said that the officers quickly took off the handcuffs from everyone involved when they realized they had made a mistake.

On Monday, the family’s lawyer, David Lane, said that they came to an agreement with the city of Aurora.

He said in a statement that everyone is happy with the agreement.

The incident happened when people were already thinking a lot about how black people are treated by the police in the US. At that time, the Aurora police department was also getting a lot of criticism for the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old black man who died while in police custody.

In 2023, a white ex-police officer was given 14 months in jail for killing McClain.