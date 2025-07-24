POLICE TO SUMMON HONOURABLE ROBERT CHIBINGA FOR ALLEGEDLY PROPOSING VIOLENCE





July 23, 2025-The Zambia Police Service at Lusaka Central Police Station has opened an inquiry file following a report made yesterday July 22, 2025 at 14:00 hours by Honourable. Francis Mulenga Fube, aged 50, of Plot Number 21330 Chamba Valley, Lusaka. He is also a Patriotic Front (PF) Member of Parliament for Chilubi Constituency.





Honourable. Fube reported that Honourable. Robert Chabinga, also a PF Member of Parliament representing Mafinga Constituency, did propose violence by allegedly issuing threats aimed at Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba and former University of Zambia Lecturer Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa. These threats were reportedly made during a press briefing conducted via an online live broadcast on Kalemba media platform on July 20, 2025 around 10:00 hours.





According to the report, Hon. Chabinga was seen and heard during the live broadcast allegedly threatening to “deal with” Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba and Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa, accusing them of circulating damaging articles about him. This conduct prompted Honourable. Fube to report the matter to the police.





In light of this, the Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that Hon. Robert Chabinga will be summoned to assist with investigations as part of the ongoing inquiry. We urge all involved parties to remain calm and allow the due process of the law to take its course.





The Zambia Police Service reiterates its commitment to upholding public order and ensuring that political discourse remains peaceful, respectful, and within the confines of the law.





Further updates will be provided as investigations progress.



Rae Hamoonga



POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.