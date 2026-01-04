POLICE WARN AGAINST DISORDER AS ARCHBISHOP BANDA APPEARS BEFORE DEC ON MONDAY

THE Zambia Police has issued a stern warning to individuals against causing disorder as Lusaka Archbishop Alick Banda appears before the Drug Enforcement Commission on Monday, following heightened public interest in the matter.

DEC last week summoned Archbishop Banda to appear before the commission over a case involving a vehicle that was given to him by the Zambia Revenue Authority during the previous regime.

Speaking to Phoenix News in an interview, Zambia Police spokesperson Godfrey Chilabi says police are aware of discussions and mobilization on social media surrounding the Archbishop’s appearance and has emphasized that law enforcement had a duty to maintain public safety and order during such events.

He explains that while citizens are free to express themselves within the confines of the law, any actions that cross legal boundaries would attract police intervention and will not hesitate to act against individuals intending to cause chaos or disrupt public peace.

Mr. Chilabi has since appealed to individuals to remain calm, peaceful, and law-abiding, stressing that the role of the police is to protect all citizens and uphold the law as investigations by DEC continue.

