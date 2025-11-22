Police Warn Catholic Church, OASIS Forum



PRESS STATEMENT

SUBJECT: RESPONSE TO ARCHBISHOP CHAMA’S COMMENTS ON PLANNED PEACEFUL DEMONSTRATIONS



November 22,2025-The Zambia Police Service has taken note of the remarks attributed to Archbishop Ignatius Chama of the Kasama Archdiocese regarding the purported peaceful demonstrations scheduled for 28th November 2025, as organised by the OASIS Forum.





The Zambia Police Service wishes to reaffirm its unwavering commitment to upholding the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia, including the rights and freedoms it guarantees.





Among these freedoms is the right to peaceful assembly, association, and expression, as rightly highlighted by the Archbishop.





These constitutional rights, however, must be exercised within the confines of the law and with full adherence to the provisions of the Public Order Act Chapter 113 of the laws of Zambia and other relevant legislation.





We welcome the Archbishop’s emphasis on peace, order, and non-violence. His call for citizens especially people of faith to conduct themselves with integrity, responsibility, and respect for the law is in line with the core values of the Zambia Police Service.





The Church, as stated by Archbishop Chama, does not endorse disorder, violence, or destruction of property, and neither does the Police.



In this regard, we wish to remind all organisers, participants, and members of the public that:





Any public gathering, including peaceful demonstrations, must be duly notified to the Police in accordance with the Public Order Act to ensure appropriate security arrangements are in place.





The primary responsibility of the Police is to safeguard life and property, maintain public order, and ensure that all citizens whether participating in a demonstration or not enjoy safety and security.





No gathering will be allowed to proceed in a manner that risks public safety, obstructs essential services, or endangers uninvolved members of the public.



Lawful instructions issued by the Police during such events must be respected in order to prevent escalations that may lead to disorder or harm.





The Zambia Police Service acknowledges the role of moral and civic voices, including the Church, in promoting accountability, transparency, and responsible governance. We also recognize the enthusiasm of citizens especially the youth to express themselves on matters of national importance.





Such expression must, however, remain peaceful, lawful, and respectful of the rights of others.

We therefore encourage the organisers of the alleged demonstration to continue engaging the Police through the established channels so that, where permissible, appropriate security measures may be facilitated.





Any attempt to convene unlawful assemblies, acts of provocation, or conduct that incites violence will be met with firm but lawful action.





The Zambia Police Service remains committed to working with all stakeholders including faith-based organizations, civil society, and community leaders to ensure that Zambia continues to enjoy peace, unity, and democratic stability.



Godfrey Chilabi

Public Relations Officer