Police warn Emmanuel Mwamba

PRESS STATEMENT

POLICE RESPONSE TO FALSE SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS REGARDING FLAVA FM AND UN SPECIAL RAPPORTEUR



January 27,2025-The Zambia Police Service strongly refutes and condemns the false allegations circulating on social media platforms, specifically on the Facebook pages under the names “Emmanuel Mwamba” and “Patriotic Front-PF.”

The posts claim that:



“Zambia Police have surrounded Flava FM. UN Special Rapporteur, Irene Khan, is at the radio station. They are trying to stop her!”



“Police are preventing the UN Special Rapporteur from conducting interviews at Flava FM, Kitwe.”





These claims are entirely baseless, misleading, and a deliberate attempt to create unnecessary panic, distrust, and confusion among the public. At no time did the Zambia Police surround Flava FM or interfere with any activities at the radio station. Furthermore, the Zambia Police have not engaged in any action aimed at obstructing the UN Special Rapporteur, Irene Khan, from conducting her lawful duties in Zambia.





The Zambia Police Service remains committed to respecting and upholding media freedom, the independence of international observers, and the protection of human rights, as enshrined in the Constitution of Zambia. We view these falsehoods as irresponsible acts intended to tarnish the image of the Zambia Police Service and disrupt public trust in law enforcement.





This falsehood represents a clear abuse of social media platforms, which undermines public confidence and unnecessarily disrupts peace and order.



We urge members of the public to verify information through official and credible channels before sharing or believing in unsubstantiated claims.





The Zambia Police Service remains committed to ensuring a secure and peaceful environment for all citizens and entities. Anyone found spreading false information intended to cause public alarm will be dealt with in accordance with the law.





We further advise Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba and any other individuals responsible for this post to desist from circulating such falsehoods. Appropriate action will be taken to ensure accountability under the relevant legal provisions.





We call upon all Zambians to exercise responsibility and integrity when using social media platforms. Together, we can maintain peace, trust, and harmony in our nation.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.