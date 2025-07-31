POLICE WARN ROBERT  CHABINGA, SUMMON EMMANUEL  MWAMBA AND DR. SISHUWA!

POLICE WARN CHABINGA, SUMMON MWAMBA AND DR. SISHUWA!



Police in Lusaka have officially warned and cautioned Mafinga Member of Parliament Robert Chabinga.





Mr. Chabinga is being investigated on two counts of using a computer to commit a crime under Section 20 of the Cybercrimes Act No. 4 of 2025, and a separate charge of proposing violence.





Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says investigations are ongoing, and both Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba and former UNZA lecturer Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa will be required to provide statements.





Following his interrogation, Mr. Chabinga said he honored the police summons as a law-abiding citizen.





He added that while he sympathizes with the UPND, President Hakainde Hichilema has made it clear that no one is above the law.





The matter stems from a complaint filed by Chilubi PF MP Francis Fube, who accused Mr. Chabinga of issuing threats during a live online broadcast.





The threats were allegedly directed at Ambassador Mwamba and Dr. Sishuwa, whom he blamed for circulating damaging articles about him.



