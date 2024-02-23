Policeman accused of killing gay couple who went missing from Sydney

A 28-year-old police officer has been accused of killing Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies who went missing.

Police searched hard on Wednesday after the couple’s bloody things were found in a trash can near Sydney.

Beaumont Lamarre-Condon, who used to date Baird, was wanted by the police and turned himself in on Friday.

Investigators are still looking for the men’s bodies and are not sure how they died.

The police say the couple was killed on Monday in Jesse Baird’s house in Paddington, a suburb in Sydney. Then their bodies were put in a white van.

People said they heard loud talking and arguing in the morning. A van that was rented was seen on video at the same place later that day. The van was discovered in the southern part of Sydney on Friday morning.

New South Wales Police found a bullet from Beaumont Lamarre-Condon’s work gun at the Paddington crime scene, along with a lot of blood and furniture that was turned over.

He didn’t come to work on Tuesday. The senior police officer’s gun was found in a safe at the police station later, said Det Supt Daniel Doherty.

The police found clothes with blood on them, a phone, and credit cards in a bin in Cronulla, which is 28km away from where the crime happened. They also found some things in a house in Balmain.

Detective Superintendent Doherty said Beaumont Lamarre-Condon is thought to have also gone to Newcastle, which is 170km north of where the crime happened, after the alleged killings.

He said the information from Beaumont Lamarre-Condon didn’t help the investigation, but tips from the public really did. He asked again for anyone with information to call the police.

“It’s really important that we find the bodies, not just to know how they died but also to give the family some answers. ” “They are very upset,” Detective Superintendent Doherty said.

Mr Baird used to be on TV and report from the red carpet, but his show got canceled in December. Davies used to work as a flight attendant for Qantas.

Many happy pictures of the couple were posted a lot on their social media. Many people have been leaving kind messages since they went missing.

Beaumont Lamarre-Condon started working as a police officer in 2019. Before that, he was a famous blogger who met celebrities like Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Miley Cyrus.

The Australian media wrote about his meetings with famous people, and a magazine asked if he was the biggest fan in Australia.

Det Supt Doherty refused to say why the crimes happened but mentioned that the police officer had broken up with Jesse Baird a few months ago, so that’s something the police are looking into.

Beaumont Lamarre-Condon was not allowed to go free and had to go to court on Friday afternoon.