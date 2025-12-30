POLICY ANALYST SAYS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S TELEGRAPH RATING DETACHED FROM EVERYDAY REALITIES





By Nelson Zulu



Policy analyst Dr. Kelvin Chibomba says President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent Telegraph rating among the world’s top leaders seems disconnected from everyday realities, as the impact of recent reforms may only be felt after about five years.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Dr. Chibomba notes that short-term indicators may not capture the lag between policy implementation and tangible improvements in citizens’ livelihoods.





He has highlighted debt restructuring, renewed economic investments, and structural transformations as measures strengthening investor confidence and fiscal discipline but producing no immediate benefits for most households.

Dr. Chibomba explains that the full payoff typically accrues over several years as confidence, credit lines, and private-sector activity deepen and has urged institutionalization of achievements across government, emphasizing transparency, accountability, and sound budgetary practices at all levels.





He has however cautioned against complacency and recommends that government uses positive assessments for public education and policy continuity.



