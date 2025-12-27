POLITICAL ACTIVIST SAYS ZAMBIA’S PRE-ELECTION ENVIRONMENT ‘GLOOMY’ AHEAD OF 2026





Political activist Brebner Changala has described Zambia’s current political atmosphere as “gloomy and interesting” as the country prepares for the 2026 general elections.





Speaking to Phoenix News in an interview, Mr. Changala has expressed concern that the political situation is becoming increasingly tense and requires careful attention from all stakeholders.





He notes that the political environment has been marked by growing restrictions on democratic activities, particularly affecting opposition political parties, further noting that public assemblies and political mobilization have become difficult, creating an uneven political playing field ahead of the polls.





Mr. Changala has since urged government to reflect on the democratic principles that brought it to power and to allow a free, fair, and competitive electoral process.





He has emphasized that maintaining peace and stability depends on respecting democratic rights as the country heads toward the 2026 general elections.



PN