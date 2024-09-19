Political Alliances: Built on Conviction, Not Convenience- Sunday Chanda

Political Alliances: Built on Conviction, Not Convenience



By Sunday Chanda



In today’s political landscape, alliances between parties and individuals have become common practice, especially in the run-up to elections. While such coalitions can often lead to electoral victories, it is crucial to ask: what drives these alliances? Are they built on a foundation of shared convictions and principles, or are they simply marriages of convenience designed to secure short-term political gains?



Any political alliance founded on convenience rather than conviction and principle is bound to crumble under the weight of its own contradictions. When the only uniting factor is the desire to win an election, the cracks in the alliance begin to show the moment that goal is achieved. Such alliances often lack the cohesion needed to govern effectively because they are devoid of a common vision for the future. History is littered with examples of political partnerships that collapsed after securing electoral victories, having failed to address the deeper issues that hold them together.



The Fragility of Opportunistic Alliances



Political alliances forged for the sole purpose of contesting and winning an election can be likened to temporary scaffolding—useful for a moment, but incapable of supporting the long-term structure of governance. These alliances, while pragmatic in the short run, tend to be fragile. Without a shared ideology or guiding principles, they falter when faced with the challenges of governance. Differences in policy, leadership struggles, and conflicting interests emerge, creating internal rifts that can lead to the collapse of the alliance.



Such alliances are often reactive rather than proactive. They are formed as a response to the political environment, designed to unseat incumbents or gain leverage, rather than to offer an alternative vision for the nation. When the primary motivation is simply to remove a common opponent, little thought is given to how the alliance will function in the long term. Once the opposition is gone, the very glue that held the coalition together dissolves, leaving behind nothing but discord.



Conviction: The Pillar of Enduring Alliances



For a political alliance to endure, it must be rooted in conviction. Conviction provides the moral and ideological foundation upon which shared goals are built. A true alliance is not just a strategic partnership for the sake of winning an election—it is a bond forged through common values, principles, and a shared vision for the country’s future.



Alliances built on principles offer hope for lasting change. These coalitions are driven by a commitment to better governance, accountability, and the welfare of the people. Even in the face of challenges, alliances grounded in conviction have the resilience to stay the course, because they are driven by something greater than personal ambition or electoral gains—they are driven by the desire to serve the people.



When political parties or individuals come together based on their shared convictions, they bring stability and consistency to governance. Their policies are aligned, their values are congruent, and their vision for the nation is united. As a result, they are better positioned to navigate the complexities of governing, ensuring that the alliance lasts well beyond the election cycle.



The Need for Alternatives, Not Just Power



Political alliances should not be formed with the sole objective of winning elections. Rather, they should emerge as vehicles for providing meaningful alternatives to the current state of governance. Voters are not merely looking for a change of faces; they are seeking a change of policies, a change of priorities, and a change of direction.



An alliance that fails to offer a clear and compelling alternative to the status quo is bound to lose the trust of the electorate. To win and retain public confidence, political alliances must offer concrete solutions to the country’s most pressing problems. They must propose new ideas, policies, and approaches that resonate with the aspirations of the people.



A well-crafted alliance should seek to reform, not merely replace. It should offer a vision of progress that transcends the immediate concerns of electioneering and focuses on the long-term transformation of the country. By doing so, such alliances can build lasting relationships with the electorate based on trust and shared goals.



Learning from History



History shows us that political alliances built on convenience are not sustainable. They often fall apart due to ideological differences, leadership disputes, and power struggles before or once their immediate goal of winning an election is achieved. On the other hand, alliances that are formed based on shared principles and a common vision for the nation have stood the test of time, enduring the challenges of governance and delivering on their promises to the people.



Look to examples from across the globe: alliances founded on genuine reform, justice, and progress tend to outlast those that are merely opportunistic. These alliances succeed because they are based on something greater than personal ambition—they are driven by a commitment to serve the people and to build a better future.



Conclusion



In the end, political alliances should be more than just tools for electoral success. They should be partnerships founded on conviction, driven by principles, and motivated by the desire to offer real alternatives to the people. Alliances built on convenience may win elections, but they lack the integrity and cohesion needed to govern effectively. The people deserve better—they deserve alliances that are committed to lasting change, alliances that will stand the test of time because they are rooted in a shared vision for a better nation.



– The author is Member of Parliament for Kanchibiya Constituency in Muchinga Province